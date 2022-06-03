Scientists Use A Virus To Kill Human Cancer Cells In A Revolutionary New Therapy

Viruses are simple in structure: They consist of a small amount of genetic material wrapped in proteins and lipids. Measuring just 20 to 200 nanometers in size, they can only be detected with an electron microscope. Yet their ability to hijack living cells and exploit them for multiplication is what makes viruses unique. They often destroy their host cells in the process, and that's when animals and humans get sick—or now, healthy: Prof. Susanne Bailer and her team at Fraunhofer IGB in Stuttgart have succeeded in genetically modifying the herpes simplex virus type 1 in such a way that it can be used as an effective weapon against tumor cells.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO