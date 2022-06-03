ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City High School honors Class of 2022 graduates

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago

The Cathedral City High School Class of 2022 celebrated commencement Thursday night at CCHS Stadium.

Associated Student Body President Jesse Vega was the emcee for the event. The Lions' Pride Chamber Singers senior class performed the national anthem. Mitchell Velasco delivered the salutatorian's message, and Melody Chaclan delivered the valedictorian's address. Senior Class President Jonathan Franco delivered a speech, as well.

Five students graduated with International Baccalaureate diplomas:

  • Melody Chaclan (valedictorian)
  • Yissell Barcenas
  • Daymara Nicolle Casapia Navarro
  • Ashley Manriquez
  • Alberto Ruiz

Sophia Gonzales won the Golden Lion Award. Earlier Thursday morning, the city honored Gonzalez by naming the corner of Date Palm Drive and Dave Kelley Road in her honor for the next year.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City High School honors Class of 2022 graduates

IN THIS ARTICLE
