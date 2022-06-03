ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

30 Easy, Low Maintenance Ideas For Landscaping

By Ibrahim Clouds
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready to take your outdoor spaces up a notch? We've got some landscaping ideas for you, from affordable to an investment. All are easy to maintain,...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

46 Backyard Ideas That Will Keep You Outside All Summer Long

Gazing out onto a vast space behind your house ought to get your mind thinking about backyard ideas. The rear is an extension of your home, and it deserves the same care and consideration as any part of the house. Your design will set the tone for all of your future outdoor spaces, so it’s important to plan accordingly. Before you can break ground on the outdoor oasis of your dreams, know what that dream is. Will you go modern or classic? Evoke a luxury spa of countryside living? Create space for entertaining or space to kick back and be alone? “Look at the big picture: the entire backyard, entire front yard, or the entire property, and envision your goals,” says Tyler Banken, an indoor/outdoor plant expert and landscape architect at Neverland, a plant resource.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Store Flour and Avoid Flour Bugs

Flour is one of the pantry staples that most people assume will just last forever. And while it's technically non-perishable, flour can begin to go bad when it's exposed to sunlight, oxygen, and moisture. I'm certainly guilty of buying flour in one of those three-pound bags and slowly using it over the course of a few years, but the truth is, there are so many efficient ways to store flour to ensure it maintains its freshness.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Freelancer#Fruit Trees#Millennials#Cision Pr Newswire#Market Research#Sun Gazing
CNET

How to Clean Your Window Air Conditioner Unit

While it's not officially summer yet, summer temperatures have already hit across the US. With the hottest months of the year coming up, staying cool at home is becoming a priority. That means having a window air conditioner is a life-saver. All of that heavy-duty use can really take a...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CNET

Change Your Water Heater's Set Temperature and Save Money

Not much beats a hot shower on a cold day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging questions about the cost of heating all that water. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, the Department of Energy says.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thespruce.com

How Long Does a Washing Machine Last?

A washing machine is an essential appliance to ensure that towels, linens, clothes, and bedding are regularly washed and sanitized. Whether you use a professional cleaner to launder your clothes, take laundry to a local laundromat, or use a personal washing machine in the comfort of your home, it's necessary for your personal hygiene to have clean clothes to wear to school, work, or when you meet up with friends.
ELECTRONICS
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
CBS News

Best TSA-approved locking luggage available at Amazon and beyond

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been using the same bag for years, investing in a great piece (or set) of luggage can upgrade...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub

Before you can take a relaxing bubble bath, you need to clean the bathtub! Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to routine cleaning, plus tricks for dealing with more stubborn stains. With a little elbow grease and some help from our favorite products, your tub will sparkle—no matter how long you’ve neglected it!
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Save $100 a Year Just By Unplugging These Unused Appliances

When you turn a device or appliance off, you probably assume that it's truly off and no longer drawing power. But that's not actually the case. Many common household appliances -- from your laptop charger to your printer -- run certain functions when plugged in and use up electricity even if the device itself isn't on.
ELECTRONICS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy