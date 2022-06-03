Grand Rapids Church Set To Close After 150 Years Of Service
By Ken Evans
4 days ago
A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June...
As Drag Queen Restaurant Hamburger Mary's celebrates their new restaurant in Ypsilanti on the east side of Michigan, it appears they've ditched their West Michigan location. An announcement on the facebook page for the Grand Rapids Hamburger Mary's Monday urged fans of the restaurant to join them at their new location in Ypsilanti.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Armonie Acklin was only 11 months old when his father left – and was later shot and killed. His mother, Brenda Bables, knows what it’s like to explain a loss to a child. “But I don’t have the personal-loss experience,” she said Monday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hamburger Mary's Grand Rapids location has been temporarily closed since January, but now, the business has moved to Ypsilanti, the owner says. The pandemic put a damper on the business. The venue had to temporarily close at times due to COVID cases and a lack of employees.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Before going to bed each night, Clarence Hogeterp would read a book and share stories about his customers. His wife, Patricia, came to expect it. “People that didn’t know him would share things with him,” Patricia Hogeterp told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. “There was a group that met every Friday morning at the bookstore. They would spend the morning talking about all kinds of things.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Chef Paul Wahlberg was in downtown Grand Rapids visiting the restaurant Wahlburgers on Tuesday, June 7. The fast-casual burger chain was founded by Wahlberg and two of his famous brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Wahlburgers, located on the first floor of the Marriott Residence...
The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
After six years in its current space, The Sovengard is solidifying plans to move to a new location further west on Bridge Street by this fall. The Scandinavian-inspired restaurant owned by Rick Muschiana opened in the lower level of 443 Bridge St. NW on Grand Rapids’ West Side in 2016, also establishing an outdoor biergarten in the back of the restaurant at the time.
2 people killed after a multi-vehicle accident on US-131 south of Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Monday, two people lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident south of Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on southbound US-131 near 68th Street in Byron Township [...]
You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
A fast-casual chain known for its portable chicken and waffles is coming to Celebration Village this fall. Franchisee Ann Murad will open a Chick’nCone location at 2090 Celebration Drive NE, Suite 124, in Grand Rapids’ Celebration Village this fall. This will be the first Chick’nCone franchise in West...
We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven plans to launch a project that brings shops and restaurants back to Chinook Pier. This week, the empty space will turn into a mobile vendor site with food trucks and retail space. “As we await whatever potential future development may...
Drivers on southbound 131 heading into Grand Rapids were treated to a giant flag draped above the roadway, supported by fire trucks. here's why it was there. Veterans Heading To Washington DC Were Being Honored. The flag was placed there to honor veterans on their way to Washington DC as...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The welcome wagon turned out in full force in Muskegon Tuesday to welcome a significant ‘moving’ milestone: the return of cruise ships to Muskegon Lake. The stop marked the first such appearance in more than two years. The Pearl Mist tied up at Heritage...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A waft of smoke coming from the side of First United Methodist Church caused concern for church-goers Sunday morning. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a possible fire in the 200 block of South Park Street around 8:30 a.m. Once...
Two people are dead following a three-car crash in Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police reported in a tweet that troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to the crash on US-131 near 68th St. The crash caused all southbound lanes to close for more than two hours,...
