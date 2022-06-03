ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Church Set To Close After 150 Years Of Service

By Ken Evans
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June...

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids bookstore owner who died in bicycle crash loved books and people

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Before going to bed each night, Clarence Hogeterp would read a book and share stories about his customers. His wife, Patricia, came to expect it. “People that didn’t know him would share things with him,” Patricia Hogeterp told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. “There was a group that met every Friday morning at the bookstore. They would spend the morning talking about all kinds of things.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Buffalo, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dowagiac, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

The Sovengard confirms move to new location

After six years in its current space, The Sovengard is solidifying plans to move to a new location further west on Bridge Street by this fall. The Scandinavian-inspired restaurant owned by Rick Muschiana opened in the lower level of 443 Bridge St. NW on Grand Rapids’ West Side in 2016, also establishing an outdoor biergarten in the back of the restaurant at the time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#West Michigan#Pure Michigan#Lake Park#Grand Rapids Church Set#Catholic#The St James Church
My Magic GR

2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chicken and waffles franchise coming to Grand Rapids

A fast-casual chain known for its portable chicken and waffles is coming to Celebration Village this fall. Franchisee Ann Murad will open a Chick’nCone location at 2090 Celebration Drive NE, Suite 124, in Grand Rapids’ Celebration Village this fall. This will be the first Chick’nCone franchise in West...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Downtown Grand Rapids Getting New Building Mural by World Famous Graffiti Artist

We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
bigrapidsnews.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
COLEMAN, MI
WWMTCw

Fire marshals investigate First United Methodist Church fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A waft of smoke coming from the side of First United Methodist Church caused concern for church-goers Sunday morning. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a possible fire in the 200 block of South Park Street around 8:30 a.m. Once...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Two dead in three-car crash in Grand Rapids

Two people are dead following a three-car crash in Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police reported in a tweet that troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to the crash on US-131 near 68th St. The crash caused all southbound lanes to close for more than two hours,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy