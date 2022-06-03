Uvalde school district chief Pete Arredondo arrived at shooting without radio, senator says

Pete Arredondo , the Uvalde school district police chief who directed the law enforcement response to last week's mass shooting , arrived at the shooting scene without his radio and other communications equipment, a state senator said Friday.

The revelation is the latest piece to a narrative, coming into sharper focus, of the botched law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said he learned of the development in the investigation from a Texas Department of Public Safety official.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed to the American-Statesman on Friday that officials have determined Arredondo arrived at the shooting without critical equipment, possibly impairing his ability to coordinate the response. The two officials were briefed on the matter but were not authorized to speak publicly.

Part of the investigation into the shooting will examine whether Arredondo, the incident commander, was receiving information from other sources, including from multiple officers who swarmed the scene. Body camera footage is likely to reveal what information Arredondo was receiving, when and from whom.

Arredondo's actions have come under mounting scrutiny in the days since the attack, including his decision to treat the incident as involving a barricaded subject instead of an active shooter. Experts have said the response was out of step with law enforcement training about how to handle such shootings.

The fact that he apparently did not have proper equipment raises questions about when and what information Arredondo received during the 79 minutes that the 18-year-old gunman was inside the school before law enforcement, including federal Border Patrol agents, shot and killed him.

Arredondo, who remains on the job, has repeatedly declined to comment.

It remained unclear Friday if he had conducted a subsequent interview with the Texas Rangers, who are leading the state investigation into the law enforcement response. A DPS spokesman said earlier this week that Arredondo had provided an initial statement immediately after the shooting but had not subsequently responded to investigators' requests for a more detailed statement .

On Thursday, Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, told reporters that Arredondo did not receive information about 911 calls from desperate children inside the classroom with the gunman because the Uvalde Police Department was fielding the calls and did not relay those calls to Arredondo.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said last week that Arredondo had inaccurately determined that no more lives were at risk and was waiting to obtain keys to the classroom from a custodian.

Gutierrez said Thursday that he was seeking radio communications from the scene, as well as a list of the officers who were massed in the hallway outside the classroom but waited to go in, apparently because Arredondo ordered them to hold back.

That information has not been released yet.

"We need transparency, and that hasn’t happened here," Gutierrez said Thursday.

The Statesman and other news outlets have submitted requests for information about the shooting, including body camera footage from responding officers, video footage from school security cameras and audio recordings of 911 calls made by children and teachers from inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School during the gunfire on May 24.

Officials have not yet responded.

After presenting shifting accounts of the law enforcement response last week, top Texas officials haven't spoken publicly about the shooting response.

A federal investigation is also underway.

