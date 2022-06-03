ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro car thefts may be related to regional crime issue, police say

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
Streetsboro police say they are investigating the theft of two vehicles from a residential area on Tuesday that may be part of widespread criminal activity in recent years.

Police post on Facebook that the thefts took place in the Meadow View neighborhood, off Route 43, at around 2:20 a.m. Security video in the area caught images of three unidentified individuals who arrived in a dark-colored SUV spending several minutes checking vehicle handles before finding two unlocked vehicles with keys inside. The vehicles were then quickly stolen.

Police Lt. Rich Polivka said Thursday that one of the vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee, was found abandoned in Cleveland later in the day. The other vehicle, a Kia Niro, had not been recovered. Both vehicles were stolen from Mavis Trail, he said.

Police are requesting that anyone with information, including photos or video, contact Patrol Officer Matthew Plesz at mplesz@streetsboropolice.com or by calling the police dispatch non-emergency number at 330-626-4976.

Police say they are increasing patrols in the neighborhoods, but request that residents lock their vehicle doors and do not leave keys in vehicles. Police also that anything suspicious can be reported by calling the non-emergency number or, in an emergency, by calling 911.

Polivka said it is possible that the incidents are related to similar ones that have plagued communities around Northeast Ohio in recent years and are believed to have been perpetrated by criminals operating out of Cleveland.

"Just off top of my head, we had something very similar in the same neighborhood about two years ago," he said. "We never made an arrest on it, but we thought it was connected to juveniles up in Cleveland. And very similar were the people, they left the keys in the ignition."

Other communities in the area have also had similar incidents, with stolen vehicles often later found abandoned, usually in Cuyahoga County. Thefts of items from vehicles have also been reported.

In April 2021, Aurora police reported they were kept busy with multiple middle-of-the night pursuits of stolen vehicles over a two-night period. Aurora police also reported a single-night spree of thefts of two vehicles and thefts from a dozen other vehicles in February 2021, with the two stolen vehicles later found in Euclid.

Police Chief Brian Byard said at the time that several people will come into town in a vehicle, then drive into a neighborhood and fan out to commit these thefts.

“We have a lot of video of them jumping out of the car and they run up to other cars, pull the handles real quick and jump back into the car and continue on,” he said. “And in most of the cases, the cars they’re using to do this have been stolen cars from other cities.”

Twinsburg police reported they engaged in a high-speed pursuit of three vehicles, one just reported stolen in Twinsburg, the other two from other communities, north on interstates 480 and 271 early one morning in October 2020. Police broke of the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 120 mph, around Rockside Road in Bedford Heights. The vehicle reported stolen in Twinsburg was later found abandoned in Euclid.

And in September 2020, Hudson and Twinsburg police reported a total of six vehicles were stolen, five from Hudson. Two of the vehicles reported stolen in Hudson were found abandoned in the city and the other three, as well as the vehicle stolen in Twinsburg, were found in Cleveland.

Thefts from a number of other vehicles in both cities were also reported that month.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

