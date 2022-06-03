ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Deadline to vote absentee in-person for midterm primary elections is Saturday

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi’s midterm primary election is coming up on Tuesday. Tomorrow is the last...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Polls are closed for Mississippi 4th Congressional District Primary Election

Mississippi’s U.S. Congressional Primary Elections are underway. Today’s voting will determine the November ballot for the House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District. Today you vote Republican or Democrat. On the Republican ballot is Incumbent Steven Palazzo, who will be challenged by six other GOP candidates. He’s facing off...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Two Mississippi congressional incumbents win party primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two incumbent congressmen in Mississippi won party primaries Tuesday. Another, 4th District Republican Steven Palazzo, advanced to a June 28 runoff. Republican Rep. Trent Kelly defeated Mark D. Strauss in north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Kelly won a 2015 special election to Congress after...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
wxxv25.com

MS Department of Health provides information on medical marijuana

The medical marijuana process is underway in Mississippi. Licensing for medical marijuana is live and legal products through dispensaries are expected to be ready before the end of the year, that’s what we were told during a briefing earlier this morning. Cannabis testing regulations have been put in place...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Ingalls holds christening for national security cutter

Ingalls Shipbuilding held a christening for a brand-new Coast Guard national security cutter ship in the Legend Class. The tenth national security cutter in the class is named Calhoun after Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Calhoun, who was the first master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, serving from 1969 to 1973.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Absentee Ballot#Election Day#Circuit Clerk Offices
wxxv25.com

6/7 – Brittany’s “HOT Summertime Pattern” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

“Summertime Safety” Is The Name Of The Game…. Upper level high-pressure centered over West Texas has expanded across the northern Gulf Coast. This pattern will generally remain in place during this forecast period while disturbances steadily pass west to east across the northern half of the country. As a result, rain chances look to be quite low most days as subsidence suppresses attempts at convection and it will be quite hot. However, wouldn’t be surprised to see isolated t-storms, at least towards the end of the week as the area is on the eastern edge of the ridge. Temps through the period should be low/mid 90s.
TEXAS STATE
wxxv25.com

104-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor speaks at the MS Aviation Heritage Museum

One of the last surviving servicemen of Pearl Harbor stopped by the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum to share stories of his life and experiences during the war. “I am just the last survivor here. So, somehow or another, I have stayed alive a little bit.” 104-year-old Frank Emond shared with guests at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum his experience the morning of December 7th, 1941. Emond recalled preparing to play the morning colors on his French horn when he saw the first bomb explode at a hanger on Ford Island in Hawaii. “The same string of bombs hit them and hit us and you can see the water, they had to flood the dry dock to put the fires out.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy