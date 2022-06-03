Deadline to vote absentee in-person for midterm primary elections is Saturday

One of the last surviving servicemen of Pearl Harbor stopped by the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum to share stories of his life and experiences during the war. “I am just the last survivor here. So, somehow or another, I have stayed alive a little bit.” 104-year-old Frank Emond shared with guests at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum his experience the morning of December 7th, 1941. Emond recalled preparing to play the morning colors on his French horn when he saw the first bomb explode at a hanger on Ford Island in Hawaii. “The same string of bombs hit them and hit us and you can see the water, they had to flood the dry dock to put the fires out.”

