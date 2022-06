Production of an X-ray imaging dye at a Shanghai plant will resume at normal speed this week after COVID-19-related shutdowns halted supply in May. As hospitals postpone operations and ration the dye used for about 50 million annual CT scans and other imaging procedures, GE Healthcare expects the global supply of iodinated contrast media to progressively recover in the coming weeks, according to a June 2 press release from the company.

