What to know about California's congressional races in the 2022 primary election

California voters in 2022 will elect 52 members for its delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Some of the district contests are expected to be among the nation's most hard-fought — and expensive — as the Republican Party aims to take back control of Congress.

In the Tuesday primary , the two candidates who receive the most votes move forward to the fall election, no matter their party affiliation; in most districts, the battle in the November general election will be between a Republican and a Democrat.

In California, the Democratic Party currently holds 42 seats and the GOP represents 10. (One seat is vacant until a special election Tuesday fills it). But in some districts, seats have flipped between parties in recent elections, particularly in the one-time conservative strongholds of Orange County.

With the congressional map redrawn after the most recent census, some races have been upended, with candidates choosing to run in new districts or remaining in less secure ones, and a few opting out altogether. The state is losing a seat for the first time in its history because of slowing population growth.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .