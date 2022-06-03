ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about California's congressional races in the 2022 primary election

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

California voters in 2022 will elect 52 members for its delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Some of the district contests are expected to be among the nation's most hard-fought — and expensive — as the Republican Party aims to take back control of Congress.

In the Tuesday primary , the two candidates who receive the most votes move forward to the fall election, no matter their party affiliation; in most districts, the battle in the November general election will be between a Republican and a Democrat.

In California, the Democratic Party currently holds 42 seats and the GOP represents 10. (One seat is vacant until a special election Tuesday fills it). But in some districts, seats have flipped between parties in recent elections, particularly in the one-time conservative strongholds of Orange County.

With the congressional map redrawn after the most recent census, some races have been upended, with candidates choosing to run in new districts or remaining in less secure ones, and a few opting out altogether. The state is losing a seat for the first time in its history because of slowing population growth.

Reading list:

More guides to the election:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

KTLA.com

These California cities are warming fastest

Things are heating up in California – and not just because it’s almost summer. The state – like the rest of the world – has been getting warmer and warmer every year. But the impact of that warming isn’t the same in every city. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

