San Antonio, FL

Police shoot, kill 13-year-old who rammed police cruiser in Texas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said they were forced to open fire on a 13-year-old boy, killing him.

Police were responding to shots fired early Friday morning when they saw a red car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting, NBC News reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT that when the driver saw the officers, he backed up and T-boned a patrol car while trying to get away. The vehicle had also been reported stolen, KABB reported.

“He reverses and tries to go back in the other direction. He doesn’t know that there’s a police car behind him,” Capt. Jesse Salame told NBC News. “And when he sees the other police car behind him, it looks like he veers in and crashes into that (police) car purposely on the driver’s side.”

A second officer then opened fire on the driver, saying he feared “the other officer would be struck by the suspect’s vehicle,” according to the police report obtained by KABB.

The 13-year-old driver was hit once in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he died, KSAT reported. There were two other teenagers inside the vehicle who were not hurt, police told KSAT.

None of the teenagers have been identified.

Fonya Chisholm
3d ago

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN DOING WRONG GOES WRONG!!..POLICE DID WHAT THEY NORMALLY DO WHEN IN ANY KIND OF DANGER!!.. IT'S A PROBLEM NOW CAUSE IT'S A 13YR OLD.. IT'S NOT LIKE THEY KNEW HIS AGE AT THE TIME!!.. I'M RESPONDING FROM THE COMMENT Worth CL made..

