HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All eyes are on Cow Creek northwest of Hutchinson as persistent rain is starting to raise flood concerns. A flood warning is in effect for Rice and Reno Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. As of Tuesday morning, Cow Creek was running at 5.6 feet with flood stage at 9.5 feet. The creek is forecast to reach 10 feet Thursday evening. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. At this level the low water crossings on Wilson Road between 69th and 82nd floods along with other township roads in the area.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO