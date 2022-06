JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the weekend, the Janesville Police Department seized nine guns in three separate investigations. On June 4 around 9 p.m., Janesville officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of S. Jackson St after seeing a known suspect flee into a residence. During the investigation, offices seized seven fire arms, including two handguns, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle, and two BB guns. The 42-year-old of Janesville was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer, and four counts of Bail-jumping.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO