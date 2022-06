Two people lost their lives on Amarillo roadways Sunday. Amarillo Police were sent to a crash Sunday at 3:30 pm at Soncy and Buccola. There they found that a Dodge Durango had been traveling southbound on Soncy at a high rate of speed while a Ford Taurus was northbound on Soncy turning westbound onto Buccola.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO