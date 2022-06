The number of pediatric melatonin ingestions reported to U.S. poison control centers increased 530 percent from 2012 to 2021, according to a June 3 report from the CDC. A total of 260,435 melatonin ingestions among children were reported during the nine-year period. The number of reports increased from 8,337 in 2012 to 52,563 in 2021. The largest yearly increase of 37.9 percent was seen from 2019 to 2020. Most of the poison control reports were regarding unintentional ingestions.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO