These 10 states had the highest growth in tech workers

100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months. SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 7, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has received exceptional customer ratings for its AI-enabled iQueue for Operating Rooms product, according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. LeanTaaS received a 96.5 (out of 100) score from KLAS for overall satisfaction for iQueue for Operating Rooms after conducting phone interviews with 20 LeanTaaS customers from 16 unique organizations. This is one of the highest-rated products that KLAS has ever measured, with the average score for KLAS-rated software products being 80.9 across 378 surveyed software solutions.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO