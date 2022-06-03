ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 10 states had the highest growth in tech workers

By Giles Bruce
With the rise of remote work, the pandemic had a profound effect on where tech workers chose...

beckershospitalreview.com

33 smaller cyberattacks that hit healthcare providers

While large-scale cyberattacks on healthcare organizations often make the headlines, there have been a series of smaller data breaches in recent weeks, showing the increased prevalence of cybersecurity incidents in the sector overall. Here are some smaller hacking IT incidents involving healthcare providers since May 1, according to the HHS...
TODAY.com

People are boycotting Martin's Potato Rolls for founder's ties to a far-right politician

Boycotts are rolling in for America’s favorite potato bread band. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe has captivated Northeastern taste buds for generations with its just-the-right-amount-of-sweet and ultra fluffy potato rolls and bread. In recent years, the family business has become a nationally known brand for supplying Shake Shack (one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country) with its burger buns. Recently, a controversy around Jim Martin, the company’s executive chair and former president (his son Tony is now president), and his family have consumers questioning which side the brand’s bread is buttered on.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Abbott resumes baby formula production

The catalyst for the national baby formula shortage, Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., restarted production June 4 after a monthslong closure due to contamination. "We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America," Abbott said in a statement.
STURGIS, MI
#Tech
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC confirms 21 monkeypox cases in 12 states: 4 details

The CDC had confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox in 12 states as of June 3. The first case in the nation was reported in Massachusetts May 18, and California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington have reported cases since then. All patients in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California considers entering pharma market to slash drug prices

California is taking aim at high insulin prices with its own drug label, CalRx, with "below-market prices," the Los Angeles Times reported June 6. If fulfilled, the state will be the first to challenge the pharmaceutical industry. One-fourth of the 4 million California residents who rely on insulin for their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

2 nurses, physician stabbed at California hospital

Two staff nurses and one emergency department physician were stabbed June 3 inside Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center. The alleged assailant, 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani, entered the hospital emergency department, where he asked to be treated for anxiety before stabbing the healthcare workers, police said, according to USA Today. The stabbing occurred late afternoon June 3. The suspect was then contained in a room in the emergency department for several hours where he barricaded himself with hospital teams, police and SWAT managing the situation, the hospital's owner, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, said in a statement shared with Becker's. About 8 p.m. PT June 3, the suspect was taken into custody.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Ascension in St. Louis. a CMO for Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin,...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 1:. 1. Daniel Bjerknes was named CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D. 2. Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care. 3. Alan Iftiniuk, president and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

KLAS Research Spotlight Report Reveals Rare 96.5 (out of 100) Overall Satisfaction Score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Operating Rooms Solution

100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months. SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 7, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has received exceptional customer ratings for its AI-enabled iQueue for Operating Rooms product, according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. LeanTaaS received a 96.5 (out of 100) score from KLAS for overall satisfaction for iQueue for Operating Rooms after conducting phone interviews with 20 LeanTaaS customers from 16 unique organizations. This is one of the highest-rated products that KLAS has ever measured, with the average score for KLAS-rated software products being 80.9 across 378 surveyed software solutions.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Oregon hospital fires COO after 4 days on the job

Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., fired newly hired COO Larry Butler Jr. after four days of employment and learning of his criminal history. Mr. Butler was named COO of the hospital in May. He was employed four days before the criminal history was discovered, hospital spokesperson Kim Winker told Becker's.
COOS BAY, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA's deal to buy 5 hospitals halted

HCA Healthcare inked a deal in September to acquire five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care. The transaction is on hold after a judge issued a temporary restraining order to pause the deal at the request of the Federal Trade Commission, Bloomberg Law reported June 7. The FTC filed a...
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oregon state hospital working to keep Medicare funding

An Oregon state hospital's work to keep its Medicare funding is underway, the Register Guard reported June 6. The Oregon State Hospital provides psychiatric services for adults needing hospital-level mental health treatment at a main campus in Salem, in addition to a secondary campus in Junction City. CMS requested a corrective action plan for the Junction City hospital on May 5 after state regulators found supervision and reporting deficiencies. Issues ranged from the lack of a permanent on-site administrator to incidents where staff lost visual contact with patients while on outings.
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA hit with antitrust case, accused of driving up prices

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., is facing another antitrust lawsuit. The city of Brevard, N.C., filed a lawsuit against HCA on June 3. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, alleges that the hospital operator engaged in an "anticompetitive scheme involving the illegal maintenance and enhancement of monopoly power" in the acute care hospital and outpatient care markets in seven counties in North Carolina.
BREVARD, NC

