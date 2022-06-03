These 10 states had the highest growth in tech workers

Two staff nurses and one emergency department physician were stabbed June 3 inside Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center. The alleged assailant, 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani, entered the hospital emergency department, where he asked to be treated for anxiety before stabbing the healthcare workers, police said, according to USA Today. The stabbing occurred late afternoon June 3. The suspect was then contained in a room in the emergency department for several hours where he barricaded himself with hospital teams, police and SWAT managing the situation, the hospital's owner, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, said in a statement shared with Becker's. About 8 p.m. PT June 3, the suspect was taken into custody.
Comments / 0