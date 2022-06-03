ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 most active private equity firms in healthcare

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Private equity firms that invest in healthcare had a busy first quarter of 2022, continuing a series of megadeals that...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

GE's contrast dye plant nears 100% capacity

Production of an X-ray imaging dye at a Shanghai plant will resume at normal speed this week after COVID-19-related shutdowns halted supply in May. As hospitals postpone operations and ration the dye used for about 50 million annual CT scans and other imaging procedures, GE Healthcare expects the global supply of iodinated contrast media to progressively recover in the coming weeks, according to a June 2 press release from the company.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer to operate 1st US plant producing Paxlovid ingredients

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the treatment's first stateside factory. The nation's most prescribed oral COVID-19 treatment — which reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent in a phase 2/3 study — has nearly...
KALAMAZOO, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Luma Health launches payment via text service

Patient engagement platform Luma Health launched a new payment service June 6. The service, called LumaPay, allows patients to pay their bills through text messages, according to a June 6 news release from Luma Health. LumaPay automatically requests copays from patients with upcoming appointments via text message, and then collects...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Apple to slow hiring

Several major tech companies are slowing their hiring amid recent market tumult, Yahoo reported. Here are what a few of them are doing, according to the June 3 article:. 1. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ordered a worldwide hiring freeze and sent a message to employees informing them the company planned to cut 10 percent of its 100,000-employee workforce.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Abbott resumes baby formula production

The catalyst for the national baby formula shortage, Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., restarted production June 4 after a monthslong closure due to contamination. "We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America," Abbott said in a statement.
STURGIS, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

AI sleep care company gets $20M infusion

An artificial intelligence healthcare company that analyzes sleep data to diagnose such conditions as sleep apnea has received a $20 million investment to expand. EnsoData said it plans to use the funding to expand its team, commercial distribution partnerships and product offerings. The Madison, Wis.-based company uses AI-assisted automated scoring systems to treat patients with sleep issues.
MADISON, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Aledade gets $123M to expand

Value-based care company Aledade has landed $123 million in funding to expand its tech-driven ACO services. "When we started Aledade nearly a decade ago, we made a bet that if we empowered primary care doctors with the right insights, technology, and contracts that paid for value, we could improve patient outcomes, cut wasteful spending, and create a scalable business model for these practices and Aledade to thrive," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade, in a June 6 news release. "With this financing, Aledade is extremely well-positioned in this market environment to accelerate our work to meet patients where they are, especially in Medicare Advantage, and seize new opportunities to expand wraparound patient care services."
BETHESDA, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

12 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From cloud migrations to health equity coalitions, health systems and organizations have been busy in late May and early June creating partnerships. Here are 12 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since May 23. York, Pa.-based Wellspan Health is using Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, an AI voice-activated technology, to help physicians...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 winning strategies to attract and retain top healthcare talent

Today’s healthcare industry is faced with a talent shortage. Demand for health-related services is rising at the same time that providers are looking for a desirable work-life balance or are retiring early. The competition for these professionals is fierce. Hospital leaders are challenged to find and retain top healthcare...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare stocks performed worst during inflation spikes, analysis shows

Healthcare stocks saw the worst median annualized returns during inflation spikes, according to an analysis by George Mason finance professor Derek Horstmeyer, PhD, published June 5 in the Wall Street Journal. The analysis was performed by gathering data for all stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Health, tech among the 6 fastest-growing industries

The pandemic greatly shifted the employment landscape in the U.S., accelerating trends that were already well underway. The technology and health fields have been among the biggest winners of this transformation, according to a May Burning Glass Institute report that analyzed employment and occupation data from 2017 to 2022. All...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Leveraging technology to help health affordability

Medical costs are a major concern for patients and transparency about these costs has been lacking. Providers need better processes and technology to give patients the price transparency they need and to improve the payment experience. During a May Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flywire, revenue management leaders discussed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer resigns

Dave Clark, Amazon's Worldwide Consumer CEO will resign July 1 after spending 23 years with the company. In a June 3 blog post announcing his exit, Amazon said it is in the process of creating a succession plan for Mr. Clark, and will announce an update "over the next few weeks."
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

California considers entering pharma market to slash drug prices

California is taking aim at high insulin prices with its own drug label, CalRx, with "below-market prices," the Los Angeles Times reported June 6. If fulfilled, the state will be the first to challenge the pharmaceutical industry. One-fourth of the 4 million California residents who rely on insulin for their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Highest-paying tech occupations

Many tech occupations experienced a pay bump during the COVID-19 pandemic, a dynamic driven by rising costs for many goods and services partnered with a competitive talent market. Overall, the average annual wage for a tech worker grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 to $104,566, according to a survey...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

9 COVID-19-related research findings

Here are nine COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since May 4:. 1. Pulse oximeter measurements are less accurate among Black, Hispanic and Asian COVID-19 patients compared to white patients. These inaccuracies may have led to minority patients receiving delayed or no treatment, according to a study published May 31 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Virtual opioid treatment startup lands $50M

Bicycle Health has secured a $50 million investment to expand its virtual treatment offerings for opioid addiction. The Boston-based company provides telehealth visits for people with opioid use disorder, same-day prescriptions and access to peer support and therapy. Its business model was made possible by changes to telehealth regulations during the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Ascension in St. Louis. a CMO for Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 1:. 1. Daniel Bjerknes was named CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D. 2. Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care. 3. Alan Iftiniuk, president and...
HEALTH SERVICES

