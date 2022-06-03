10 most active private equity firms in healthcare

Value-based care company Aledade has landed $123 million in funding to expand its tech-driven ACO services. "When we started Aledade nearly a decade ago, we made a bet that if we empowered primary care doctors with the right insights, technology, and contracts that paid for value, we could improve patient outcomes, cut wasteful spending, and create a scalable business model for these practices and Aledade to thrive," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade, in a June 6 news release. "With this financing, Aledade is extremely well-positioned in this market environment to accelerate our work to meet patients where they are, especially in Medicare Advantage, and seize new opportunities to expand wraparound patient care services."
