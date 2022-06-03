ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many agencies not ready for 988 suicide hotline rollout

By Giles Bruce
 4 days ago

Many state and local government agencies are unprepared for the debut of the 988 suicide hotline, a Rand Corp. report found. The number is set to launch July 16. Rand's survey features responses from 180 officials representing 23...

Related
Lawmakers move to combat violence against healthcare workers

Violence against healthcare workers is a subject that has been highlighted by healthcare organizations nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of recent shootings on hospital campuses, including on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla., there is even more urgency to address the issue. Lawmakers...
Oregon state hospital working to keep Medicare funding

An Oregon state hospital's work to keep its Medicare funding is underway, the Register Guard reported June 6. The Oregon State Hospital provides psychiatric services for adults needing hospital-level mental health treatment at a main campus in Salem, in addition to a secondary campus in Junction City. CMS requested a corrective action plan for the Junction City hospital on May 5 after state regulators found supervision and reporting deficiencies. Issues ranged from the lack of a permanent on-site administrator to incidents where staff lost visual contact with patients while on outings.
CDC confirms 21 monkeypox cases in 12 states: 4 details

The CDC had confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox in 12 states as of June 3. The first case in the nation was reported in Massachusetts May 18, and California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington have reported cases since then. All patients in the...
Nearly 75% of US nursing homes worried about closures

Seventy-three percent of nursing homes in the U.S. are concerned they will have to close over staffing shortages, a new survey published June 6 from the American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living found. "Lawmakers across the country must prioritize long term care residents and staff and that...
Nursing workforce experience fell 20% during pandemic, study finds

Over a year's time, the median nursing tenure in the U.S. fell by 19.5 percent amid increased demands on workers, according to a new study by Epic Research, an Epic Systems journal. To determine the amount of nursing turnover, researchers examined data from the Nursing Efficiency Assessment Tool, a data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
What to do about broken nurse pay?

The nurse workforce fragility hospitals are experiencing is one result of the dysfunctional incentives for the employment of nurses in the U.S., Vox contends in a policy deep dive. Nurses' services are not considered billable under the fee-for-service payment model. "Patients end up charged for nurses' work in the same...
73% of insured Americans say getting mental healthcare was easy

Seventy-three percent of insured Americans said getting mental healthcare was easy, according to a survey released June 7 by health insurer lobby and trade group America's Health Insurance Plans. America's Health Insurance Plans said the survey was conducted because more people than ever are seeking help for mental health concerns,...
COVID-19 apathy frustrates hospital leaders

The general public has greeted the nation's latest COVID-19 wave with apathy, a response that's spurred frustration among some hospital leaders. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since mid-April, but the magnitude and severity of the current wave is far lower than this winter's omicron surge now that vaccination rates are higher and there's better access to therapeutics. Despite this progress, COVID-19 is still posing a huge burden on public health — a consequence that is not top of mind for many people outside of healthcare right now, hospital leaders say.
How to Find, Guide and Keep Patients for Life

Rachel Neely is senior director of growth strategy at Innovaccer. Few health systems aren’t aware of the importance of building one-to-one (1:1) consumer journeys by bringing in personalization, accessibility and innovation and how it can help them find, guide and keep patients for life. Particularly after the start of the pandemic, health consumers expect health systems to provide them personalized experiences powered by clinical context.
Melatonin poisoning in children on the rise, CDC report shows

The number of pediatric melatonin ingestions reported to U.S. poison control centers increased 530 percent from 2012 to 2021, according to a June 3 report from the CDC. A total of 260,435 melatonin ingestions among children were reported during the nine-year period. The number of reports increased from 8,337 in 2012 to 52,563 in 2021. The largest yearly increase of 37.9 percent was seen from 2019 to 2020. Most of the poison control reports were regarding unintentional ingestions.
COVID-19 admissions to remain stable through June, CDC forecasts

COVID-19 hospitalizations may stabilize in June after climbing steadily since mid-April, CDC modeling suggests. As of June 5, COVID-19 hospitalizations were still rising in 41 states and up 16 percent nationwide over the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Nationwide, hospital admissions are projected to remain stable or have an uncertain trend in the next four weeks, with 1,200 to 10,900 new admissions likely reported on June 24, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from 17 modeling groups. For context, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions for May 25-31 was 3,789, according to the CDC.
The status of 8 No Surprises Act lawsuits

Eight lawsuits have been filed challenging the No Surprises Act since December, Health Affairs reported June 6. American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, Renown Health, UMass Memorial Health, Stuart Squires, PhD, and Victor Kubit, MD. American Society of Anesthesiologists, American College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Radiology. Georgia College...
9 COVID-19-related research findings

Here are nine COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since May 4:. 1. Pulse oximeter measurements are less accurate among Black, Hispanic and Asian COVID-19 patients compared to white patients. These inaccuracies may have led to minority patients receiving delayed or no treatment, according to a study published May 31 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Viewpoint: NIH was silent during the pandemic

A host of federal scientific agencies have been criticized for their response to the pandemic, including the CDC and FDA. The National Institutes of Health should be included in some of that criticism given its silence in making relevant scientific discoveries, argues Cary Gross, MD, and Ezekial Emanuel, MD, PhD, in a June 5 Atlantic opinion piece.
Virtual Care Programs Help to Decrease Utilization, Improve Staffing, And Reduce Burnout

The pandemic increased resource utilization, resulting in decreased bed capacity, widespread staffing shortages, and provider burnout. Despite the decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, health systems are still dealing with staffing issues. As we look toward a post-pandemic future, hospitals are expanding their virtual care programs to provide high-quality care in the home.
Health, tech among the 6 fastest-growing industries

The pandemic greatly shifted the employment landscape in the U.S., accelerating trends that were already well underway. The technology and health fields have been among the biggest winners of this transformation, according to a May Burning Glass Institute report that analyzed employment and occupation data from 2017 to 2022. All...
