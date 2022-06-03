Many agencies not ready for 988 suicide hotline rollout

COVID-19 hospitalizations may stabilize in June after climbing steadily since mid-April, CDC modeling suggests. As of June 5, COVID-19 hospitalizations were still rising in 41 states and up 16 percent nationwide over the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Nationwide, hospital admissions are projected to remain stable or have an uncertain trend in the next four weeks, with 1,200 to 10,900 new admissions likely reported on June 24, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from 17 modeling groups. For context, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions for May 25-31 was 3,789, according to the CDC.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO