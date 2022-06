Dale Scott Meltz passed away May 30, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Thief River Falls, MN to Orin D. and Lillian L. Meltz August 19, 1957. He was baptized in the Catholic church. He attended school in Thief River Falls until 1970 when the family moved to Superior, WI. He graduated from Superior Senior High June 5,1975. He joined the Marines in May of 1975 where he had basic training at Camp Pendleton. He spent four years at Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Base as a personnel clerk and worked evenings at the Officer’s Club. He received an honorable discharge May 29, 1979.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO