Corbin, KY

Holy Cross uses fifth-inning explosion to bury Corbin in KHSAA softball opener

By Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Holy Cross produced a statement performance in the first round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Softball Tournament.

The Cougar bats exploded for nine hits Friday as the Sixth Region champions defeated Corbin 8-0 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. The lineup was especially devastating in the fifth inning, where the Cougars (22-14) turned five hits into six runs against the Redhounds (20-14), who were representing the 13th Region.

“I just asked them to come out here and empty the tank on this field,” Holy Cross head coach Rebecca Miller said. “I think we got that and more from the entire lineup.”

In addition to being part of the fifth-inning barrage, junior starting pitcher Riley Wilkins (13-6) produced a shutout performance from the mound, where she finished with seven strikeouts while allowing three hits and three walks.

“I took advantage of the way that my spin was working,” Wilkins said. “My speed was not there today, but my spin was working and I knew my team was behind me the whole time.”

Cougars' chances: Why Holy Cross softball can win the KHSAA state championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlzRJ_0fzmQbLQ00

Key moments

Holy Cross had built a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI hits from senior catcher Jillian Jeffries and junior first baseman Savannah Shawver in the third and fourth innings, respectively, but the Cougars put their foot on the gas in the fifth inning.

With two outs, freshmen leftfielder Lauren Minor clipped a double that drove in Jefferies and started the rally. Next was sophomore second baseman Payton Miller who, with two strikes, hit a single that drove in Minor and senior third baseman Morgan Gambrell. Miller and Shawver took advantage of catching errors at the plate to score two more runs, and Wilkins drove in the final run with a single to score senior designated player Brooke Williams.

“I just knew that I had to get them in and really start something up,” Miller said. “I just knew I had to hit it if it was close because I already had two strikes on me.”

What it means

Holy Cross moves onto the state quartefinals and will play its next game Friday at 2 p.m against McCracken County (33-2), which beat Elizabethtown 9-6.

By the numbers

Miller finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one walk and one run scored. Wilkins also finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jefferies, Shawver and Minor each had an RBI.

Elsewhere in the field: Why Ballard softball can win the KHSAA state championship

They said it

What it means for Rebecca Miller that Holy Cross is still playing softball in June: “It’s exciting. I told the girls yesterday at practice, ‘How exciting is it to keep playing softball in June?’ We’re going to enjoy this for the weekend and then get back at it the beginning of this next week.”

Wilkins on closing the game with a play at home plate to preserve the shutout: "That's actually the first time that's happened, so it's very exciting. I could tell they were ready to score, so it was great to know we could finish them off with no score."

Reach Jonathan Saxon at JSaxon@gannett.com or 502-715-1393 and follow him on Twitter at @TheSleepyScribe .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Holy Cross uses fifth-inning explosion to bury Corbin in KHSAA softball opener

