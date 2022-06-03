ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

This 116-year-old piece of Kentucky Derby history is up for auction. Here's how to snag it

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

A timeless piece of Kentucky Derby history is up for auction.

According to the Lelands auction website , there is an 18-karat golden pocket watch currently up for auction that belonged to the winner of the 1906 Kentucky Derby . It is said to be in "outstanding" condition with the watch still running over a century later, according to Lelands.

The auction for the pocket watch, which was presented to Derby-winning jockey Roscoe Troxler, who rode Sir Huon to victory in the 32nd Kentucky Derby , is running now through June 11. The watch is engraved with the following: "Kentucky 32nd Derby, Sir Huon, 2:08 4/5, Roscoe Troxler, May 2, 1906."

Sir Huon won the Kentucky Derby by two lengths over second-place Lady Navarre. Sir Huron was gifted to the United States Cavalry Remount Service after the horse's racing career.

The pocket watch's front cover is engraved with a horseshoe and a garland of flowers around it, a metaphor for the horses before the race. The watch's back cover depicts a horse's face showing through the horseshoe, alluding to the end of the race and the winning horse.

Other Kentucky Derby items also up for bid in the same Lelands auction include a full ticket collection , which has a $535 current bid and a Secretariat Kentucky Derby program, a ticket and a mint julep cup signed by Penny Chenery , Secretariat's owner , with a current $825 bid. The last item from the Derby on the site is an assortment of Kentucky Derby Winners' track programs from winners from Kentucky Derbies spanning from 1946 to 1988 , which has a current bid of $150.

As of Friday afternoon, the pocket watch currently has a bid of $0, with a lowest bid threshold of $3,000.

This story will be updated .

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: This 116-year-old piece of Kentucky Derby history is up for auction. Here's how to snag it

