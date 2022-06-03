ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-light cameras here to stay as Ventura extends traffic contract

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
The Ventura City Council unanimously approved an agreement to continue operating 18 red-light cameras in the city.

The five-year agreement with Redflex traffic system, approved Tuesday night, will cost the city $473,000 annually or approximately $2.4 million over five years.

Police Chief Darin Schindler said the city had contracted with Redflex, an automated red-light enforcement program, for approximately 20 years before the contract ended in May. The five-year contract was negotiated with Redflex before it reached the City Council, he said.

Assistant Chief David Dickey said from 2001 to 2021 there had been a 62% reduction in traffic collisions as a result of the Redflex cameras, which capture images of vehicles with a potential red-light violation.

The Ventura Police Department reviews all potential violations under the supervision of a traffic corporal and a traffic sergeant.

Tickets that are not mailed within 11 days are automatically rejected as are tickets for violations related to parades and funeral processions, Dickey said.

Tickets are also rejected if the police can't identify the driver, he said. Fines can be challenged in court.

Red-light camera tickets are $490. The amount is determined by the state. The city of Ventura gets 33% of the fine while the state, county and court system get the rest, Dickey said.

The city's general fund received approximately $69,000 in ticket fines in 2021. The revenue has been as high as approximately $908,000 in 2019, when there was more traffic before the pandemic.

The 18 red-light cameras will continue operating at 17 locations in the city. The intersections were selected using high-traffic volume and collision data for the surrounding areas, Dickey said.

The locations are:

  • California Street/Thompson Boulevard
  • Seaward Avenue/Thompson Boulevard
  • Main Street/Lemon Grove Avenue
  • Main Street/Highway 101 on-ramp
  • Main Street/Mills Road
  • Mills Road/Dean Drive
  • Mills Road/Telegraph Road
  • Telegraph Road/Day Road
  • Foothill Road/Victoria Avenue
  • Victoria Avenue/Olivas Park Drive
  • Victoria Avenue/Valentine Road
  • Victoria Avenue/Moon Drive
  • Victoria Avenue/Ralston Street
  • Southbound Victoria Avenue/Telephone Road
  • Eastbound Victoria Avenue/Telephone Road
  • Victoria Avenue/Telegraph Road
  • Bristol Road/Johnson Drive
  • Johnson Drive/Northbank Drive

"It's important to note that none of these systems are west of California Street and none of them are east of Johnson Drive," Dickey said.

Most cameras are located in the highest-traffic areas, including Victoria Avenue, Main Street, Thompson Boulevard and Telegraph Road, he said.

Councilwoman Lorrie Brown asked if staff had requested proposals from other red-light traffic companies, something the City Council requested staff to do in 2020 for a fair bidding process.

City Manager Alex McIntyre said staff did not seek other bids and that this was a contract renewal. He later apologized for not seeking other companies.

Schindler said the city had contracted with Redflex for 20 years and they have "performed very well."

"It would be like bringing in a new person to oversee a division of the police department when I have someone doing a really good job right now," Schindler said.

Councilman Mike Johnson said he was comfortable with the agreement because the presence of red-light cameras makes drivers more cautious at intersections.

"I think it's very important to say this is not about revenue," said Johnson, who said he had received a red-light ticket in the past.

The City Council heard from two people who urged a no vote on the red-light camera contract.

"It's pretty clear there is possibly a downward trend in driving habits and the city should be using this as an opportunity to promote and support a walkable city," Ian Gamble said in a statement. "The contract money should be reallocated away from the police and towards creating a robust and reliable public transit system."

Ventura resident George Amandola sent an email and spoke at the meeting asking the City Council to vote no.

Amandola had security concerns about how drivers' data will be used. He wanted a "strong legal opinion" before entering into the agreement.

"I encourage council take a look at this prior to approving any five-year agreement and especially without a public (request for proposal) process," he said.

Redflex or the Ventura Police Department can cancel the contract with a minimum 90-day opt-out clause, Dickey said.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437- 0262 or @JournoWes .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Red-light cameras here to stay as Ventura extends traffic contract

