Video: Man Destroys $5 Million in Ancient Artifacts Following Fight with Girlfriend

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago

By Tim Binnall

A Texas man is in trouble with the law following a bizarre incident wherein he allegedly broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed a staggering $5 million in ancient artifacts following a fight with his girlfriend. The shocking vandalism spree reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening when, police say, Brian Hernandez burst into the building and began smashing displays with a metal chair. Over the course of the young man's rampage, he managed to damage an array of artifacts in the museum's collection, including a centuries-old Greek vase. The jaw-dropping crime took an even stranger turn when Hernandez revealed the very weird motivation for his monstrous misbehavior.

Questioned by a security guard as to why he had caused so much destruction, Hernandez responded that he was "mad at his girl." That peculiar explanation was echoed by a representative from the museum who explained that "his purpose was to get his anger exercised with smashing anything that he could find of glass." All told, Hernandez wound up damaging a whopping $5 million worth of art during the terrible temper tantrum. Upon exiting the building, the young man was quickly arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Adding one final mystifying layer to whole affair, cops say, is that Hernanez's girlfriend seemingly has no connection to the Dallas Museum of Art and authorities have no idea why he targeted the site besides the bevy of objects inside waiting to be smashed.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

