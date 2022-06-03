In Coast You Missed It 6/3/22

By Tim Binnall

Nightmares, ghost hunting equipment, and the Roswell incident were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a possible 'dog man' photographed in Texas, a shocking attack on the Mona Lisa, and a woman who swam across a crocodile-infested river in order to marry her boyfriend. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

This coming July will mark the 75th anniversary of the legendary Roswell incident and, on Wednesday night's program , researchers Tom Carey and Don Schmitt discussed their decades-long investigation into the iconic 1947 case wherein it is alleged that an alien craft crashed in the desert of New Mexico. They argued that the testimony of various witnesses to the event allowed for the creation of a timeline that stretches from the downing of the ET ship all the way to its being transported to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio. The pair also delved into the possibility that alien bodies were recovered from the wreckage as well as the challenges of digging into a case from nearly 75 years ago.

Art aficionados were aghast this past week when a miscreant at Paris' famed Louvre Museum attacked the Mona Lisa by smearing cake on the world's most famous painting. The dessert-wielding ne'er-do-well managed to pull off the brazen stunt by disguising himself as a elderly woman in a wheelchair. Fortunately, the iconic artwork is protected by glass so it was unfazed by the bizarre cake attack. While being hauled away by security guards, the misguided man declared that his motivation for the attack was to raise awareness about climate change. The troublemaker's antics paled in comparison to an even more shocking incident later in the week wherein a young man smashed $5 million worth of art at a museum in Dallas because he was mad at his girlfriend.

Nightmares took center stage on Saturday night's program as psychotherapist Linda Yael Schiller discussed how such dream trauma can be transformed into an opportunity for healing. She observed that, at their core, these unsettling sleep experiences are about emotions which are specific to each individual and that a dream for one person could be a nightmare for someone else. Schiller indicated that, rather than trying to avoid the feelings elicited from nightmares, a person should see them as messages from their subconscious which they are being prompted to recognize and address. During her appearance, she shared tips for good sleep practices which will allow one to remember and make use of their dreams.

One of the weirder potential paranormal creature photos that we've seen in a while crossed our desk this past week in the form of an alleged image of a 'dog man' purportedly lurking near a zoo in Amarillo, Texas. The peculiar trail camera picture, which was shared online by an individual claiming to have procured it from a private Facebook group for zookeepers, shows what appears to be a bipedal being that sports the head of a canine. While the provenance of the photo is certainly suspect, the creature featured in the image is undeniably weird and left many wondering if it could be the infamous 'dog man' entity said to roam parts of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Since ghost hunting exploded in popularity at the start of the century, the various devices and tools used by spirit seekers have improved considerably. On Sunday night's program , paranormal investigator Troy Hunt detailed the specialized equipment that he uses while attempting to make contact with the 'other side.' One such instrument, the Para4ce Quad, uses multiple detectors to sense any presences which might be unseen by the human eye, and another uses camera technology that is actually derived from part of the Xbox gaming system. In the latter half of his appearance, Hunt shared EVPs from his investigations, including a particularly eerie piece of audio featuring what seems to be a child's voice crying out "here I am."

This past week saw a particularly strange testament to the power of love by way of a Bangladeshi woman who refused to let anything stand in the way of marrying her boyfriend in India. Stuck in their respective countries due to the lack of passports, the young lady set about on an incredible journey wherein she walked through a Bengal tiger-filled forest in her home country and then swam for an hour through a crocodile-infested river until she arrived in the land of her paramour. While the pair were wed shortly after she made it to India, the woman's amazing story quickly spread on social media and caught the attention of authorities, who took her into custody for illegally entering the country and handed her over to their counterparts in Bangladesh.

