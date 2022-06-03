ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis libraries add outdoor festivals to summer reading program

By Mikayla Higgins
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The Memphis Library Foundation and Memphis Public Libraries have added something new to their annual summer literacy program: outdoor festivals at five branch libraries.

Explore Memphest will feature local musicians, chicken or tofu skewers from StickEm Food Truck, story walks, and community groups, including Girls Inc., Memphis Zoo, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Memphis City Beautiful.

The first will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave.

It will be followed by similar festivals at 1-4 p.m. on June 18 at Frayser Library (3712 Argonne St.); July 9 at Hollywood Library (1530 N. Hollywood St.); July 23 at Whitehaven Library (4120 Millbranch Road) and July 31 at Raleigh Library (3452 Austin Peay Highway).

“We’ve been closed community-wise for so long to each other. We wanted to be able to do something where we could get back together again, be out in our communities, and celebrate Memphis,” said Dara Gonzales, children services coordinator at Memphis Public Libraries.

The literacy program, called Explore Memphis, gives people of all ages the chance to win rewards distributed from all 18 Memphis Public Library branches. It includes tracking reading progress online or going into the library and picking up a bookmark to track progress. The program is currently running through July 31, and people can sign up for free at any time during the period. There will be both virtual and in-person opportunities, including various interactive activities with community partners including Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

In the past two years, the “explore” aspect of the program was limited due to COVID-19. Explore Memphest’s aim is for people to have fun in Memphis while reading. Gonzales encourages people to “get out, see what the community has to offer in addition to just being a reading program.”

One of the program’s sponsors is the Memphis Library Foundation, founded in the ‘90s to support the building of the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

“What we believe programs like Explore Memphis can do is engage the community in learning something very specific that is already of interest to them,” said Christine Weinreich, executive director of Memphis Library Foundation.

Youth and adults participating in reading challenges and attending events will be eligible to be entered in drawings and giveaways. Prizes include books, gift cards and movie tickets.

“The overarching goal is a more literate, knowledgeable Memphis,” said Weinreich.

Memphis Public Libraries will be hosting a variety of programs and all its locations for all ages in addition to the Explore Memphis initiative.

A calendar of events and information about the reading challenge can be found here .

