June 7, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools Police Chief Luke Williams is one of just six finalists for Campus Safety Magazine’s Director of the Year award. The national publication is a source for campus police and security directors for schools, universities and hospitals across the country. According to the release, Williams has served on the force for over 30 years, helping to define and improve law enforcement’s roles in schools. Williams also led an initiative to provide 3,000 duffle bags for students in foster care, offering a more dignified alternative to carrying personal belonging in garbage bags. Campus Safety Magazine will announce its Director of the Year during a safety conference in Bethesda, Maryland, held June 20-22.

