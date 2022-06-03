ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police fatally shoot man who bit off officer’s finger

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police at a public housing complex in Cleveland during a confrontation in which an officer’s finger was bitten off, authorities said.

The shooting at the Union Square apartment complex occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, shortly after Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police were told Demond Eskridge, 42, of Cleveland, had thrown multiple objects — including a bed frame, a door and chairs — from the seventh-floor balcony of the building.

Officers found Eskridge and a struggle soon ensued. Eskridge was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The injured officer was also being treated at a hospital, but further details were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Comments / 7

B - Man
3d ago

oh but he was such a good person he didn't deserve to get shot. the should have asked why he was so angry and tried to figure out what was causing him to bite fingers.

Reply(1)
2
Related
cleveland19.com

2 men fatally shoot into vigil with automatic weapons, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still on the hunt for two men who shot up a vigil in the North Hill neighborhood last Wednesday. Neighbors said about 40 people gathered at a lot on Wall Street in Akron to pay tribute to two people, a 23-year-old man killed in Cuyahoga Falls in late May and a 31-year-old man who was murdered during a home invasion in December of 2020. His home is now a vacant lot on Wall Street. Police say it was set on fire the day after the murder. It was also the location where the vigil was held.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Man killed while walking on I-271 in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run accident on I-271 North Sunday evening. Bedford Heights police said they received numerous calls about a man walking on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, the man was struck...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Public Housing#Violent Crime#Ap
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with murder in woman’s death in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 60-year-old Cleveland man is charged in the 2020 slaying of a woman who was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Ernest Gilbert is to appear Tuesday for an arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to answer charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and illegally possessing weapons in the death of 42-year-old Alecia Norfleet.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man receives sentence after shooting death of girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Cleveland man received his sentence Monday morning in Cuyahoga County court for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher ruled that Dominique Perry will spend 15 to 20.5 years behind bars. Perry is convicted of involuntary...
Fox 19

10-year-old dies after being shot in head, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A child died early Monday after being shot in the head in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to his family and Cleveland police. The shooting took place inside a home in the 1100 block of East 77th Street near Donald Avenue around midnight. Cleveland police...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

935K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy