The development group behind the planned $65.4 million Tuxedo Court project has closed on the property where the 15-story tower will be built. Indiana-based real estate investment management group White Peterman Properties Inc. purchased the 1.15-acre property at 720 Charles Court South in an $8.75 million deal June 3, under the WPPI St. Pete TC LLC entity, from Tuxedo Court LLC, an entity controlled by John W. Owen. The buyer also took out a $6.467 million loan from Centier Bank, according to public records.

