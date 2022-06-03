ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Tournament 2nd round standings

By Justin Holbrock
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The second round of the Memorial Tournament is heating up with a few golfers separating themselves from the pack.

The first round ended with a six-way tie for first place with the leading score at five under par.

Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial Tournament

Cameron Smith is three under on the day and leads the field at eight under par. Behind him is K.H. Lee who finished two under on the day and Denny McCarthy who finished three under on the day.

Memorial Tournament 2nd round standings as of 6:30

  • 1st Cameron Smith (-8)
  • T2 K.H. Lee (-7)
  • T2 Denny McCarthy (-7)
  • 5 players tied for 4th at (-6)

Other notable players

  • T10 Rory McIlroy (-5)
  • T16 Patrick Cantlay (-3)
  • T24 Jon Rahm (-2)
