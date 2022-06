June 7, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg is hosting a citywide hurricane preparedness webinar Tuesday night, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Councilmember Brandi Gabbard will moderate a discussion with a panel of administrators and directors. Residents can watch live on St. Pete TV or by visiting the Zoom link here. The city website will also air the meeting throughout the hurricane season. For more storm preparation information, visit StPetePrepares.com.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO