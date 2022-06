June 6, 2022 - The Pinellas County Commission, in collaboration with the St. Pete Free Clinic and other community partners, is hosting a free fresh food giveaway on Friday, June 10. The drive-through event takes place at England Brothers Park, located at 5010 81st Ave. N. in Pinellas Park. Distribution is open to all county residents from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or while supplies last. According to the release, food insecurity is on the rise in the community and the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure everyone has access to quality food.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO