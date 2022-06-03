ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

3,900 Americans die from drownings each year, here are some swimming tips to keep people safe

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028udd_0fzmOPCe00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the weather starts getting warmer, more people are going to start visiting swimming pools.

It is important for parents to remember to stay alert to prevent any water-related accidents.

For children between the ages of 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after car crashes, said the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Each year in the U.S., 3,960 people die from unintentional drownings and there are 8,080 nonfatal drownings, added the CDC.

Tyler man dies trying to save his son from drowning

Here are some water safety tips from the American Red Cross to keep in mind this summer:

You should closely monitor children that are near water.

  • Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
  • Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water. Avoid distractions including cell phones.
  • Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
  • Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.
Alligator sightings on the rise in East Texas, experts warn to steer clear

Make sure to have life jackets and be cautious if you have a pool at your home.

  • Stay within an arm’s reach of any weak or inexperienced swimmer who is in the water.
  • Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
  • Do not rely on the use of water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.
  • If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers to prevent unsupervised access to the water.
    • Many children who drown in home pools did so during non-swim times – when they weren’t expected to be in the water, including as the swimming activity was coming to an end and everyone was thought to be out of the water.
    • Children were often out of sight for less than 5 minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.

Everyone should also try to learn how to swim an have a plan for an emergency.

  • If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.
  • Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.
  • Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.
  • Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses .
  • Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.

For more information on how to find swim classes near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

June is Men’s Health Month- Make Prevention a Priority. With June being National Men’s Health month, we focus on different aspects of male Health. This week the focus is on Urology:. According to the Cleveland Clinic, men over 40 should start seeing a urologist regularly to take charge...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 for North Texas Woman Leads To Discovery Of Cancer

COVID-19 may be serious for some while unpleasant for others. For a Cedar Hill woman, her COVID-19 infection lead to another discovery that saved her life. When Tonya Dawson endured eight long days in the hospital, barely able to breathe, she thought the worst had passed. "Double pneumonia, COVID-style is...
CEDAR HILL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana mowing crew discovers body in creek

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A mowing crew in Texarkana working near Swampoodle Creek, discovered the body of a man who has yet to be identified. Local police responded to the scene, and are working to find out how the body ended up near the creek located just north of New Boston Road. The man’s body […]
TEXARKANA, TX
LoneStar 92

Two ETX People Arrested Near Tyler, TX for Allegedly Allowing Their Kid to Smoke Meth

Two East Texas people were arrested in Smith County for allegedly allowing their teen daughter to partake in their supply of "meth." Short for methamphetamine, it seems we hear about another arrest, or another meth lab being discovered, almost every other week. In fact, I remember reading in the recent past in Texas Monthly about the prevalence of meth labs in the Piney Woods region. It started to become more prevalent in our East Texas area in the late '90s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Americans#Swimming Pools#Cdc#The American Red Cross
KETK / FOX51 News

35-year-old man dead after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 35-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on FM 839, approximately 6 miles northwest of Laneville at 7:50 p.m Tuesday night. DPS investigation shows that Travis D. Wood, of Henderson, was traveling north on FM 839 in a 2007 GMC 1500. The release said he attempted a slight […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Authorities search for missing fugitive

ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports fugitive Daniel Simpson's whereabouts are currently unknown. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the fugitive. Authorities say his last known location was in Athens. Authorities did not disclose any possible charges Simpson may have. A description of...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes. The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KLTV

Alligator spotted in Longview’s Guthrie Creek

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview are letting residents know an alligator has been spotted in Guthrie Creek. According to Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer for the City of Longview, animal control officers learned about the alligator in mid-May. Residents reported seeing the gator along the creek. Animal control and local game wardens have been monitoring the situation to come up with an idea of what to do. They do have plans to relocate the alligator.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Landscaper taken to hospital after lawnmower falls in Tyler pond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after the lawnmower he was riding on to cut grass went into a pond in a Tyler neighborhood. It happened Tuesday in the 16000 block of Cherryhill Drive. According to Zach Powers, Captain with the Tyler Fire Department, a man was mowing a lawn when the lawnmower he was riding on fell off the edge of a pond. Powers said the man was pinned underneath the mower, but was able to keep his head above water with the help of a coworker.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Children’s Park of Tyler calls for angel makers Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Park of Tyler is asking for volunteers to join them Thursday evening, to make paper angels in preparation for their 20th annual Day of Remembrance. The park is anticipating they’ll need about 200 angel ornaments to be featured in their program. Volunteers are asked to gather at Alison’s House […]
CBS19

East Texas man dies after vehicle went under a towed trailer in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in a vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer in Gregg County. Today at about 6 a.m., the Longview Department of Public Safety was called to a vehicle crash on SH-31, approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Kilgore. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer stopped at a yield sign on SH-31, facing northeast to turn onto the entrance ramp of IH-20.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy