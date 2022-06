On 6/02/2022 at approximately 09:15 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Laytonville, CA area. The Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Steele Lane and determined the vehicle’s out-of-state registration was expired over 6 months. The Deputy contacted two people in the vehicle, which had stopped in a driveway, and noticed one person walking away.

LAYTONVILLE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO