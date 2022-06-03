ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bright Side to open at former Bar Cento, Bier Markt space

By BECKY RASPE braspe@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by Sam McNulty and Mark Priemer, bar and restaurant Bright Side will open June 8 at 1948 W. 25th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The pair also owned and operated Bier Markt and Bar Cento in the same space. They both closed early this year to make...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

GrooveRyde to close Van Aken District location June 12

GrooveRyde, a group fitness studio founded by Zosimo and Anjua Maximo, will be closing its Van Aken District location June 12 with a final set of studio classes. The Maximos, who moved to Northeast Ohio from Los Angeles in 2010, began GrooveRyde seven years ago in the basement of their Shaker Heights home to bring more options for group fitness and a variety of exercises to the region. In 2015, they opened their first studio space in Woodmere and expanded to downtown Cleveland and the Van Aken District in the first four years.
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Betts Restaurant unveils new summer menu

Betts Restaurant at 2000 E. 9th St. in downtown Cleveland is now offering its summer menu. “Along with long summer days, experiential brunch is an anticipated summer activity,” Nicole Bakker, ambassador of awesome at Betts Restaurant, said in a news release. “Our new brunch includes fun and delectable options that can be enjoyed inside or on our patio.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Corky & Lenny’s, L’Albatros among Stacker top restaurants

Stacker’s list of best Cleveland restaurants, based on rankings from Tripadvisor, was released to cleveland.com and includes two restaurants from Jewish Cleveland – Corky & Lenny’s, owned by the Kurland family, and L’Albatros Brasserie + Bar, owned by chef Zack Bruell. Corky’s, at 27091 Chagrin Blvd....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater’s The Yard reopens

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater’s The Yard, a backyard family bar concept, has reopened for its second season. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the fall, with live music from 7 to 10 p.m. each night. A new fire pit has been added to go along with the space’s mixed patio sets, picnic tables, high tops and bar seats – all in the backyard of the Rustic Grill, right before the 10th tee. Rustic Grill at StoneWater is at One Club Drive in Highland Heights.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Ohio City, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Brunch in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland and looking for a place to get your next weekend brunch, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you're looking for a brunch spot with great cocktails and great vibes, you should check out Heck's Café. Their Bloody Mary's are fantastic and can be made with your choice of their house-infused vodka; you can choose from bacon, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic, and garden pepper. Their mimosas are also great, and Heck's offers options beyond the standard orange juice. You can get a pineapple, grapefruit, guava, passionfruit, peach, pear, mango, or strawberry mimosa. As for food, people love the burgers (customers love the Ohio City burger and Brieberry burger), baklava French toast, and hash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurants downsizing because of takeout, staff shortages

PARMA, Ohio — Twisted Taino Owner Jose Melendez has had to shrink and move his business over the last two years. “Ever since COVID, people got the hang of takeout. Here at Twisted Taino, we’re still building our dining area, so we’re still considered to be a takeout location," Melendez said.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Side#Art Deco#Vegan#Food Drink#Bar Cento#Cleveland Scene
1077 WRKR

Ohio Home for Sale is Hiding a MASSIVE Dirty Secret in the Basement

The housing market is tough right now. Homes are selling for FAR more than they're worth, and regular every-day people are having a hard time affording to buy new homes. So when a sweet deal comes along, especially when the price looks "normal," you have to ask the question... what's wrong with this place?
Cleveland Jewish News

Bikur Cholim’s Shannon Guest House to be named for Desslers

Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s Shannon Guest House in Cleveland Heights is about to get a new name, thanks to the generosity of Reuven Dessler, chair of Bikur Cholim’s board of trustees, and his wife, Naomi, a long-standing, devoted volunteer, according to a news release. The home will now...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Farewell concert to celebrate Cantor Shifman's 24 years at B’nai Jeshurun

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will celebrate Cantor Aaron Shifman and his 24-year tenure with a Gala Cantorial Concert at 7 p.m. June 12, featuring Cantors Netanel Hershtik, Yaakov Lemmer and Alberto Mizrahi joining Shifman, accompanist Eric Freeman and the B’nai Jeshurun band. “Cantor Shifman came to...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland Jewish News

Pet Lodge USA marks 10th anniversary

Pet Lodge USA of Beachwood at 23370 Mercantile Road in Beachwood is entering its 10th year in business as the flagship location of the franchise with locations also in Avon, Boardman and Hubbard. The company offers lodging for dogs, cats, birds, turtles, ferrets and bunnies. There are different areas for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

In Bay Village, this mansion (30708 Lake Road) right on Lake Erie just hit the market for a whopping $5,900,000. There's a custom wine room, a theater, a boathouse with a rooftop and a functioning kitchen and bath, and a ton of gorgeous views of the Lake. So if you're in the market for a house on the Lake, this is it.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Isla Chiu

This Popular Coffee Chain is Opening a Location in Brook Park, Ohio

A new business is coming to Brook Park, a westside suburb of Cleveland. Soon, coffee lovers in the city will have another option to get their caffeine fix in the morning. Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, is opening a location at 15344 Snow Road, where the now-closed Brook Park branch of PNC Bank used to be and which is across the street from AutoZone.
BROOK PARK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Clevelander hopes ‘Sparks Fly’ in musical drama

For Cleveland native Cathy Lesser Mansfield, who traces her interest in the “Book of Job” to her teen years, the upcoming production of “The Sparks Fly Upward” represents both a coming home and a launch. Mansfield grew up attending Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. She...
BEACHWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy