Justin Perkowski appointed Dover council president

 4 days ago
DOVER — Republicans have chosen Councilman Justin Perkowski to be the next president of Dover City Council.

The Dover Republican Central Committee voted unanimously Thursday to make the appointment. He was the only applicant for the position.

Perkowski will replace Shane Gunnoe, who resigned as council president in May to become the city's interim mayor. Gunnoe will serve as interim mayor until criminal charges are resolved against Mayor Richard Homrighausen, who was suspended from office by a special commission of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Homrighausen was the subject of a months' long investigation last year by council into his conduct as mayor.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to keep the citizens and city of Dover's best interests council’s priority," Perkowski said following the appointment.

"In coordination with the administration, we must restore hope in our local government. Once the interim mayor gets caught up, I hope to move forward with addressing the issues and concerns raised from council’s investigation."

Tuscarawas County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joel Day said the selection process was a successful one.

"We wish Justin the best," he said. "He has some challenges as president of council. He has our support. We'll do our best to try to get him acclimated to that position and see that he does a good job there."

Perkowski was in his third term as a councilman at large and has served as council president pro tem. He was reelected in 2021.

He will serve as council president until the end of 2023 and would have to run for the office next year if he wants to finish the term, which ends in 2025.

The Dover Republican Central Committee will now have to appoint a replacement for Perkowski on council.

