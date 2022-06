The Volvo 240 is still a common daily driver in the US, but the same is perhaps less true of a number of its long-lived predecessors. The 240 series that arrived on the scene in 1975 was largely a deep modernization of the 140 series cars, and would probably be considered a facelift by modern standards. The Swedish brand owes quite a lot to the model range that debuted all the way back in 1966, and that included the Volvo 164.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO