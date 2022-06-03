ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Dennison gets state funds to make auditorium handicap accessible

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaHQc_0fzmN1JU00

DENNISON — The Village of Dennison will be receiving $95,000 in the next state capital budget to make the community auditorium, The Railroad Room, handicap accessible.

The funding was secured with the assistance of state Rep. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, and state Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark.

The auditorium was built on the top floor of the municipal building in 1921 for community use. It fell into disrepair in the 1990s and was used for storage until 2020, when citizens and local businesses gave donations to restore it to its former glory.

With their private donations, the village was able to fix the walls and ceiling, install new LED lighting, update the electrical and emergency lighting and panic doors. The village painted the walls and restored the original maple wood flooring which was, in total, a $37,000 investment.

Even with the improvements, the auditorium remained inaccessible to handicapped citizens.

This funding will allow a handicap accessible ramp on the outside of the building, which will lead to chair lifts that will give access to the auditorium. It will also provide handicap accessible restrooms and make the auditorium a space for use by community clubs, groups and non-profit events.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dennison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Uhrichsville, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Hillyer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy