Obituary: Scott Jeffrey Posner

Scott Jeffrey Posner passed away in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 47 on May 14, 2021.

He was born to Nancy and Ronald Posner on May 2, 1974, in Malibu, CA.

He is survived by his parents, Nancy and Ron, his sisters Joanna Swartwood and Alexa Posner, nieces and nephews, and many more loved ones.

Scott was a loving son, brother, friend, and community member. He will be remembered for his love for the people around him, commitment to community, living life to the fullest, and his free spirit.

A small memorial was held for the family.

