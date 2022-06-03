ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon Says He’s Involved in His Kids’ Lives ‘More Often Than the Average Adult’

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon is not letting the size of his brood get in the way of him being a good father. The comedian and talk-show host is the latest cover star of Men’s Health , and took a moment in his interview (published June 3) to boast about his parenting skills. Even though Cannon is a father to seven — and currently has one more on the way — he says he’s quite present in his children’s lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon shared. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

The 41-year-old has seven children with five different women. His eldest, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey; they split in 2016. He then welcomed two more kids — son Golden in 2017 and Powerful Queen in 2020 — with model Brittany Bell. In June of 2021, the comedian had another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and another son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Zen passed away in December at just five months old after struggling with aggressive brain cancer.

Though Cannon previously admitted he carried “around with a backpack full of guilt” from not spending more time with Zen while the little boy was alive, providing for his other children made coping easier for him knowing he’s making a difference in his children’s lives. Now, Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. Though people wonder if his expanding brood is planned, it’s not a concern of the comedian’s.

“I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with. People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about,” he explained. “I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”

Cannon later added, “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s, like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

Comments / 0

Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
Billboard

