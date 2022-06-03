Governor holds back on fiscal pain for schools

SARASOTA — At least one member of Sarasota County Schools Board is glad Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up a pool of $200 million to all school districts — even those that challenged the governor over mandating masks for students.

DeSantis told Florida’s new education commissioner Thursday to ignore a plan by the State Legislature that would have made some districts — including Sarasota County — ineligible for $200 million that rewards schools that show improvement.

That means Sarasota County Schools can to collect funds if they meet eligibility requirements.

Sarasota County School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said Friday that Florida has had a recognition program for more than two decades to reward schools that showed academic improvement.

But the district’s eligibility came under question after the district approved mask mandate as COVID-19 numbers continued to creep higher at the beginning of the school year 2021. The mandate lasted three weeks, ending when virus numbers dropped, but the political fallout continued through Florida’s 2022 legislative session.

Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia districts would have been ineligible for the money because of the mask requirements.

The $200 million was placed in a reserve fund for schools in the 55 school that began the school year without mask mandates. That included Charlotte and DeSoto County schools.

The measure was rendered moot by DeSantis this week, saying the law wouldn’t allow it.

“Compliance with law by the schools, and not the districts, drive the allocation of funds for the program. At most, districts are a pass through, as districts have no lawful means to spend these funds,” DeSantis wrote. “My approval and your subsequent implementation of this funding must rely on the plain language that districts’ actions do not impact schools’ eligibility.”

“Penalizing our schools because the board instituted a mask mandate was political and retaliatory,” Goodwin said Friday in an email. “I’m happy now that no school will suffer as a result of our board attempting to keep our schools and community safe.”