With the Utah Jazz now scrambling to replace head coach Quin Snyder, they may be willing to let bygones be bygones with a former rival. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is part of the initial list of candidates to replace Snyder, who just resigned after leading the Jazz for the last eight seasons.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO