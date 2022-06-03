San Diego Foundation along with two county supervisors announce plan to bring affordable housing to area

SAN DIEGO — In tears, mom Laura Brinker-White describes how just one pill to treat anxiety laced with fentanyl took her 17-year-old son's life. "It wasn't an overdose, he did not sit down and take 10 pills before he went to school that day, he took, he just took one. He did not know that fentanyl was in that pill to the degree that it would kill him,” Brinker-White said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO