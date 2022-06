At Apple’s WWDC 2022, the company announced it would introduce a buy now, pay later service (BNPL) that lets Apple Pay users split purchases into separate payments over six weeks without interest or late fees. The service, which comes with iOS 16, won’t require a separate app or any sort of extensive registration — instead, it’ll be built into Apple Pay and Wallet. You’ll pay the first payment up front and the other three every two weeks. Payments are managed in the Wallet app, and you can pay them in advance if you want.

