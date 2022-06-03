James Barayasarra

Funeral services for Florine Waters of Bishopville, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at St. John’s 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Rev. Custis will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Funeral services for Henry Thomas of Hurlock, Md., will be held Thursday at 12 Noon at the Hurlock United Methodist Church, Hurlock, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
Funeral services for Mildred Parker of Salisbury MD., will be held Saturday 2 pm at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
A 13-year-old student at Berlin Intermediate School in nearby Worcester County, Md., has been accused of bringing a fixed-blade kitchen knife to school Wednesday and conspiring to kill a classmate, school division and county officials said in a press conference Friday. The suspect and her alleged 12-year-old accomplice were charged...
The Class of 2022 has shown resilience through a number of challenges during their high school years. This past week, Kelley attended the graduations of Arcadia, Chincoteague, Nandua and Northampton High Schools and asked the graduates their plans for the future and what they’d like to tell their fellow classmates:
