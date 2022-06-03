ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared

By Eddie Callahan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared....

Two hospitalized after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. We’re told that it happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Route 11 near the Roanoke Hollins Stock Yard and involved one female adult and one female juvenile.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Bedford County early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 3:50 a.m. on Rt. 460, near Candle Lane. A 72-year-old male pedestrian was walking west on Rt. 460...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
11-year-old dies after rescue from Dan River

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy is dead after rescue crews pulled him from the Dan River Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to N Riverwalk Trail at 3:54 p.m. The boy’s last reported location was behind Woodall Chevrolet. The Danville Fire Department responded with two boats and searched the immediate area where they boy was found and pulled from the water.
DANVILLE, VA
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified the victim who died from injuries after a fight in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday night. Berkley C. Bradley, 55 of Roanoke, died after being taken to the hospital after the verbal altercation became physical, leaving him lying on the ground.
ROANOKE, VA
VSP SWAT team hears shot fired from Amherst home; man found dead inside

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A shooting investigation is underway after a Virginia State Police SWAT team discovered an Amherst man dead inside a home Saturday night. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Virginia State Police say a tactical team was searching a home on Newington Drive as part of a warrant issued in connection with an ongoing Lynchburg Police Department investigation.
AMHERST, VA
Police identify man killed in Northwest Roanoke fight

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Police have identified the man who died as a result of a fight in Northwest Roanoke over the weekend. Authorities said the victim was Berkley Bradley, 55, of Roanoke. Police had no further updates. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after police said he died...
ROANOKE, VA
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Power restored to 3,200+ after Roanoke Valley outage

(WFXR) — Nearly 3,300 Appalachian Power customers in both Roanoke City and Roanoke County are dealing with a Tuesday afternoon outage. Appalachian Power says the outage started at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. According to the company, a total of 3,292 customers — the majority of whom are...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Body found in Greenbrier County identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Person found dead in Elliston woods

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of a 44-year-old were found in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfork Road. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, friends and family of Crystal Hannah, of Elliston, were unable to establish contact with Hannah and a report of a missing adult was filed on Sunday.
ELLISTON, VA
State Police: Man found dead as police attempt to execute search warrant

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Amherst that left one man. Police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m., as the Virginia State Tactical Team was executing a search warrant at a home on Newington Drive. The warrant was issued in connection with...
AMHERST, VA
Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke, police advise not approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!. Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW. “We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.
ROANOKE, VA
Potential witness in Lynchburg death investigation located

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they were able to locate and speak with a potential witness sought after a death investigation that began in April. Steven Church was located on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, and spoke to the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. He was cooperative and gave a statement outlining events that preceded John Cashman’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN

