Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S is causing three miles of delays. The left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder are all closed, according to VDOT. The crash was at mile marker 187.
— UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: According to Virginia State Police, a 72-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking along U.S. Route 460 West in Bedford County early Tuesday morning. Police tell WFXR News the 72-year-old male was walking in the roadway and was hit by...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. We’re told that it happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Route 11 near the Roanoke Hollins Stock Yard and involved one female adult and one female juvenile.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Bedford County early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 3:50 a.m. on Rt. 460, near Candle Lane. A 72-year-old male pedestrian was walking west on Rt. 460...
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy is dead after rescue crews pulled him from the Dan River Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to N Riverwalk Trail at 3:54 p.m. The boy’s last reported location was behind Woodall Chevrolet. The Danville Fire Department responded with two boats and searched the immediate area where they boy was found and pulled from the water.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As a bus was making its afternoon run from school board offices in Low Moor to Alleghany High School, an incident involving a student with a pellet gun occurred. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Alleghany County Public Schools, this is considered an...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified the victim who died from injuries after a fight in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday night. Berkley C. Bradley, 55 of Roanoke, died after being taken to the hospital after the verbal altercation became physical, leaving him lying on the ground.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 8-9 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A shooting investigation is underway after a Virginia State Police SWAT team discovered an Amherst man dead inside a home Saturday night. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Virginia State Police say a tactical team was searching a home on Newington Drive as part of a warrant issued in connection with an ongoing Lynchburg Police Department investigation.
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Police have identified the man who died as a result of a fight in Northwest Roanoke over the weekend. Authorities said the victim was Berkley Bradley, 55, of Roanoke. Police had no further updates. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after police said he died...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A small plane has crashed Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The crash was minor, according to Henry County officials. Virginia State Police say that the pilot mistakenly did not put the landing gear down. There was some damage to the plane, but no one was hurt.
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) – Police say a man discovered dead Saturday in Virginia had threatened a "mass shooting of local law enforcement." The day before on Friday, the Lynchburg Police Department began receiving threats through Facebook Messenger. Police said 35-year-old Joseph Lombard was the one sending the messages and...
(WFXR) — Nearly 3,300 Appalachian Power customers in both Roanoke City and Roanoke County are dealing with a Tuesday afternoon outage. Appalachian Power says the outage started at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. According to the company, a total of 3,292 customers — the majority of whom are...
UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of a 44-year-old were found in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfork Road. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, friends and family of Crystal Hannah, of Elliston, were unable to establish contact with Hannah and a report of a missing adult was filed on Sunday.
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Amherst that left one man. Police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m., as the Virginia State Tactical Team was executing a search warrant at a home on Newington Drive. The warrant was issued in connection with...
ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!. Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW. “We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they were able to locate and speak with a potential witness sought after a death investigation that began in April. Steven Church was located on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, and spoke to the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. He was cooperative and gave a statement outlining events that preceded John Cashman’s death.
