KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has been sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Kalamazoo. Semaj Williams was sentenced May 31 to just over 15 and a half years by Judge Paul Maloney in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He had pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO