ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

California-based Indian street food chain to open first location in DFW

By DBJ staff
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restaurant will be located in Grandscape and will feature a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Little India to open Lewisville location

Little India is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Little India will be a fine-dining Indian restaurant as well as a grocery market. All meat at the restaurant will be halal, and to-go orders will be available, according to The Realm at Castle Hills website. Contact information for the restaurant is not available as of press time.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Barrel now open in Bartonville

The Barrel is a New American concept focusing on high-quality food, bourbon and wine, owned by Lantana resident Brandon Bohannan. The scratch kitchen makes everything in-house, there’s a broad selection of whiskeys and the wine selection will start out focused on smaller, high-end Napa and Sonoma wineries such as Mt. Veeder, Howell Mountain and Spring Mountain.
LANTANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas Observer

Burger Schmurger Gets a Summer Residence; Kicking Off with $1 Burgers and Blondes

Burger Schmurger, which we recently called one of the best burgers in Dallas, has some big changes coming this summer and the first you won’t want to miss. Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Burger Schmurger will begin its June residency at Craft and Growler across from Fair Park. To kick things off with a bang, they will have $1 schmurgers until sold out and Craft and Growler will have $1 blondes from Four Elements Brewing.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Street Food#Food Chain#Food Drink#Mortar#Pestle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33

Where to grab the best donuts in Arlington, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the first work week in June is coming to an end and it’s ending with the bang of all bangs. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day. Get the hot coffee ready and a dozen of your favorite donut flavors or a variety of donuts by your side to take on the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend in the strongest manner possible.
ARLINGTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Restaurants nowadays add ‘hidden’ fees

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you haven’t been paying close attention it’s not uncommon for restaurants nowadays to add extra fees at the bottom of your receipt, to account for inflation costs. But for Tom’s Burgers, they will not be adding any hidden fees and they will be transparent with their customers. Tom’s Burgers […]
WACO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

A look at the top 10 cheese shops in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are not many things in the world better to accompany almost any dish imaginable than the humble and ever-so delicious cheese. Here’s a fun cheesy joke for you (get it?): What do you call a dinosaur made of cheese? Gorgonzilla. We know, we know, you’re probably rolling on the floor laughing right now.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

2022 Patio Guide: Here are 88 eateries with outdoor dining options in Plano

Enjoy the warmer weather by dining on these patios in Plano. Listings include restaurants that offer dining services outside. This list is not comprehensive. www.northitalia.com/locations/plano-tx-legacy-west/. 36. On The Border. 5000 SH 121. 469-384-7877. 37. Original ChopShop. The Shops at Legacy. 5717 Legacy Drive. 972-546-0462. 38. Pluckers Wing Bar. 3316 Preston...
PLANO, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Gatik to Deliver to 34 Dallas-Area Sam’s Club Locations

Autonomous-vehicle provider Gatik has embarked on multi-year commercial partnership with Georgia-Pacific, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of tissue, pulp and paper-based packaging, and KBX, the transportation arm for Koch Industries and an independent Koch company. Under this partnership Gatik will automate part of the Georgia-Pacific-KBX on-road transportation network in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, delivering goods 24/7 across a network of 34 Sam’s Club locations.
DALLAS, TX
washingtonlatest.com

Cybersecurity firm picks Irving for new Americas HQ – The Dallas Morning News

A global cypersecurity firm is locating its U.S. headquarters in Las Colinas. Taiwan-based TXOne Networks is locating the new office in the Urban Towers high-rise on Las Colinas Boulevard near State Highway 114. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Trend Micro and Moxa, TXOne Networks has offices in...
IRVING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy