Safe passage

“Aesthetic anti-capitalists” can be spotted in the wild all over Asheville. You might find them shopping at Whole Foods, which they insist on calling Greenlife. They may have some gray in their hair, and they might drive a Prius or an SUV. They often crop up in the Asheville...
There is a legend at my feet. It lies within the Woodfin Water District main line that eases through here. One hundred years ago, the pipe was put down by men with mules, sleds, pick axes and shovels for 25 cents a day. They weren’t just moving water to Woodfin — every farm they crossed gained access to water. It was an awesome achievement of pure grit. Along with a hookup, the commitment to leave the land like they found it was understood. They were neighbors working with neighbors; they understood the land and respected their relationship to the community.
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] I applaud the raise in pay. The cost of living is outrageous for all and especially those paying for those who do not need assistance, just lazy. The hourly rate of $17 is decent, but remember,...
Scott “Doc” Varn loves sharing the story of Picturesque America with modern artists. “They all of a sudden see a sense of purpose, the thing that inspires them, the reason that they’re painting,” says the Asheville artist and printmaker. Picturesque America was a series of nearly...
In Buncombe County, there have been a total of 56,424 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s start. Like many counties in the state, Buncombe County Community Level is now Medium (Yellow). The recommendations at this level are:. -Stay up to date on vaccines. -Get tested if you have symptoms. -If...
Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a plan for improving multimodal connectivity in Asheville at its meeting June 1. The 254-page Close the GAP proposal collates plans for greenways, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and pedestrian infrastructure into a single guiding document. As presented...
[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] The $2/hour pay raise is not enough. The employees have families to support. Should they have to work two-three jobs, get food assistance and other financial help, or should the county pay them the going rate? At least the “living wage” figured before inflation took hold.
Opportunity Appalachia and Mountain BizWorks today announced the selection of nine projects to participate in a program to bring jobs, business support, and investment to the Appalachian communities of western North Carolina. The selected projects propose to create nearly 350 jobs and attract nearly $70 million in financing, and range from redevelopment of downtown buildings to outdoor recreation to hotels to food and manufacturing facilities.
Like many people who were struggling to cope with pandemic lockdowns, Rachel and Mark Meyer adopted a puppy in spring 2020. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue had initially rescued the family’s newest member, Carnaby, from an unhealthy animal hoarding situation; but the canine struggled to adapt to his new life with the Meyers.
Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. UNC Asheville Assistant Professor of Biology Rebecca Helm is co-leading a global quest to map life on the ocean’s surface. With much of the earth’s oceans largely unexplored, Helm and a team of marine biologists have developed The Global Ocean Surface Ecosystem Alliance (GO-SEA), an effort to mobilize citizen scientists and volunteers to collect information across the ocean’s surface and along coastlines. Helm and her team developed this initiative intending to discover living islands of floating life. The project has earned recognition from NASA and has received two-year grant funding for a demonstration phase with the potential of implementation funding for additional three years.
“True Ridge has been awarded a grant of $10,000 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County,” True Ridge’s Executive Director, Lori Garcia-McCammon, said today. According to Garcia-McCammon, the grant will be used to develop and implement presentations to local government organizations about cultural and linguistic considerations when working with members of the Hispanic/Latinx community. True Ridge, through its Outreach Program, works closely with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hendersonville Police Department as well as other community and government organizations. This grant will now give True Ridge the opportunity to foster greater understanding about the Hispanic community and Hispanic cultures.
Asheville Police are seeking the person(s) who vandalized a west Asheville business by spray-painting threatening graffiti on the building and breaking windows. APD Patrol Officers were called to the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services business on 1710 Old Haywood Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate the report of vandalism. Upon arrival, Officers found that someone had spray-painted the business with red graffiti, with the threatening wording, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” and an anarchist symbol on the front of the building. They also found the wording, “No forced birth” on the side. Red paint was sprayed throughout, and windows were broken, which occurred sometime overnight Monday.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen from the Fletcher area of Buncombe County. Aubrie Podlewski is age 17, approximately 5`5 ” weighing about 145 pounds. Aubrie also has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid back. She has blue eyes and three piercings on each ear with one of them being a cartilage piercing on her right ear. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with blue “boxer shorts” with white stars on them.
