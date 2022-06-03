Safe passage

There is a legend at my feet. It lies within the Woodfin Water District main line that eases through here. One hundred years ago, the pipe was put down by men with mules, sleds, pick axes and shovels for 25 cents a day. They weren’t just moving water to Woodfin — every farm they crossed gained access to water. It was an awesome achievement of pure grit. Along with a hookup, the commitment to leave the land like they found it was understood. They were neighbors working with neighbors; they understood the land and respected their relationship to the community.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO