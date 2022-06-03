ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Deadly Essex County Hit-And-Run

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Orange NJ police Photo Credit: Orange NJ Police Department Facebook

Know anything? Authorities in Essex County are offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Felipe Chay, 46, was struck and killed by a Toyota Highlander on Scotland Road between Cary and Frankfort Streets in Orange just before 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, June 3.

The driver then headed southbound on Scotland Road and entered West Orange, authorities said.

The vehicle is described as a 2020-2021 model colored “moon dust” or “precious Galena.” It may have sustained driver’s side damage, including a totally detached side-view mirror — although it may have been repaired since the crash.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stopper Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction, Stephens said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-EC.

