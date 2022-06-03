ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Church Set To Close After 150 Years Of Service

By Ken Evans
 4 days ago
A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June...

97.9 WGRD

Hamburger Mary’s Permanently Closed In Grand Rapids, Moves To East Side

As Drag Queen Restaurant Hamburger Mary's celebrates their new restaurant in Ypsilanti on the east side of Michigan, it appears they've ditched their West Michigan location. An announcement on the facebook page for the Grand Rapids Hamburger Mary's Monday urged fans of the restaurant to join them at their new location in Ypsilanti.
97.9 WGRD

Downtown Grand Rapids Getting New Building Mural by World Famous Graffiti Artist

We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

979 GRD’s End Of Summer Party With 311 @ GLC Live At 20 Monroe

Summer is just getting started but time flies when you're having fun so 979 GRD has already planned your "End of Summer Party With 311." 311 was formed in 1988 in Omaha, Nebraska. The band got their name under the police code for indecent exposure after their original guitarist was arrested for streaking. The band reached massive success with their 1995 self-titled album that produced their hits "Down" and "All Mixed Up."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Rosa Parks Circle Downtown Grand Rapids FINALLY Reopens

For more than a year, Rosa Parks Circle was closed while undergoing $3 million in renovations. The downtown Grand Rapids landmark and gathering place is FINALLY back open. The original plan was to reopen Rosa Parks Circle in September 2021 in time for ArtPrize... and well, ArtPrize came and went. And then, the goal was to open in time for the winter ice skating season... and that didn't happen either.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Visited Grand Rapids Oldest And Most Unique Mini Golf Course?

I really REALLY love mini golf. Like, an insane amount. I grew up on a golf course in rural Kentucky, and as soon as I could walk my late father put a putter in my hand and told me to hit the "teeny tiny grass", which was what I called the green. But, my long game has never been worth a crap, so I really find myself enjoying playing as much mini golf as humanly possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: June 3-5, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend in West Michigan. There is something for everyone on this week's "Things To Do" List... Friday, June 3, 2022 - 8 pm - The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI. This message was posted on the Domestic Problems Facebook page on Thursday:. Yesterday I tested positive for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is Meijer Having Issues Processing Credit and Debit Cards Again?

A few weekends ago, West Michigan Meijer stores (and nationwide) were having difficulty processing credit and debit cards. It seems like issues are popping up again, according to reports on social media. The Meijer app is currently displaying the below message:. Calls to local Meijer stores have gone unanswered. So...
CALEDONIA, MI
97.9 WGRD

Body Found Along The White Pine Trail

One of Michigan's premier biking and hiking trails was darkened by a gruesome discovery early Friday. So far, the only details we know is that the body was discovered by Big Rapids Public Safety officers on the popular nature trail at 1:30am Friday morning, June 3. The body was described as being an "unidentified white woman", but no age range was given.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Gas Prices Are Especially Affecting Those Who Drive For A Living

High gas prices are affecting everyone but especially those whose job is to drive for a living. On the upper end of gas prices around West Michigan, regular is at $4.99 and diesel is $5.39. You can find gas as low as $4.59 at Sams Club in Kentwood, and $4.64 at Costco in Cascade, with many others at $4.79 but most places are at $4.99 otherwise.
KENTWOOD, MI
97.9 WGRD

Slipknot Performed An Amazing Set At Van Andel Arena in GR

It has been a while since Slipknot has been to Grand Rapids but they sure made up for it with their performance at Van Andel Arena on June 2, 2022. Slipknot has been slaying audiences for 23 years and singer Corey Taylor vowed last night at Van Andel Arena, "as long as you keep coming, we will keep coming for another 23 years."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
