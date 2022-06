LINDEN, NJ — Just before 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Linden police responded to the Exxon gas station on East Edgar Road in Linden on a reported armed robbery, according to a June 1 press release. The suspect allegedly forced his way into the back room of the store, where he gained access to a safe. The suspect then filled a black garbage bag with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The store clerk confronted the suspect and attempted to stop him, at which time the suspect produced a large knife and swung it at the clerk before fleeing the scene. The clerk was not injured.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO